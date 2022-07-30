Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSEEY opened at $4.39 on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group ( OTCMKTS:DSEEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.36%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

