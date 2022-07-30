Dash (DASH) Price Tops $50.59

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Dash has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $50.59 or 0.00214059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $548.64 million and approximately $103.11 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00516046 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,844,279 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

