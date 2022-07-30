Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.45.

Datadog Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,201,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

