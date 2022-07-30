Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Increased to €12.80 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

