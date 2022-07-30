DDKoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,653.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 62.5% against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $161,853.47 and $1,653.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007419 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005443 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003974 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

