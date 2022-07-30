Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $378.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.64.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of DECK opened at $313.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49.
Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 755.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
