Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of DHER opened at €46.91 ($47.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.08.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

