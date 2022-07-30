Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target to GBX 200

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 330 ($3.98).

WIX opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.89 million and a PE ratio of 592.61. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 128.80 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 256.80 ($3.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.79.

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood bought 58,523 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £99,489.10 ($119,866.39).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

