Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Kempen & Co raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.