Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $259.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $263.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.74. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

