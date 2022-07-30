Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $16.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPRO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

LPRO stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.69. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

