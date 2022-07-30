Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 115 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

SVNLY opened at $4.45 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

