Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.1 %

DB1 stock opened at €170.50 ($173.98) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a twelve month high of €169.55 ($173.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of €158.70 and a 200 day moving average of €158.71.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

