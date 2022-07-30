DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.