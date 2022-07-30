DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.04 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

