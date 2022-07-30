DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chubb Stock Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
See Also
