DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,978,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in DHB Capital by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 753,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 456,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,011,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DHB Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,343. DHB Capital has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

