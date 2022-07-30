Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,550 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.82) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.41) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,106.67 ($49.48).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,882 ($46.77) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,615.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,709.30. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The company has a market cap of £88.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,986.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.56) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($42.42) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($9,969.10). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

