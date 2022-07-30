Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 70.7% in July

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Disco Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.20. Disco has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Get Disco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.