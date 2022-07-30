DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DNA Brands Price Performance

DNAX stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. DNA Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

