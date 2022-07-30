Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

DOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Doma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $240.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66. Doma has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.29.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

