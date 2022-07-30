Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $13.67 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,927,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Shares of DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

