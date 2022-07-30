Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $275,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after purchasing an additional 321,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after acquiring an additional 207,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after purchasing an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $316,325,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $99.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

