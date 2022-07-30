Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.