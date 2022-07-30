DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,703,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.