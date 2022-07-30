Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 998.4 days.

Dufry Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. Dufry has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

