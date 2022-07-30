Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 998.4 days.
Dufry Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. Dufry has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $59.55.
Dufry Company Profile
