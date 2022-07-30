Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DPMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Dundee Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPMLF opened at $4.83 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

