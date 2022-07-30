Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DLNG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 39,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,097. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.