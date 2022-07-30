Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

