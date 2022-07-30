Dynamite Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $5,781.32 and $30,203.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00443144 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.54 or 0.01962533 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00274334 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

