E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,922,600 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 4,217,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

E.On Price Performance

E.On stock remained flat at $8.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

