E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,922,600 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 4,217,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.
E.On Price Performance
E.On stock remained flat at $8.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $14.16.
E.On Company Profile
