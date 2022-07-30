East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Up 306.1% in July

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 306.1% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 504,739 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 364,340 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERES opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

