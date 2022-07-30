Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 898,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,238. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

