easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 710 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.55) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.90) price target on easyJet in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.04) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.64) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 399.40 ($4.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 425.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 522.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 873 ($10.52). The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

