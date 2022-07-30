Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 65.5% in July

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the June 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 46,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,075. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 104,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.