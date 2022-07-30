Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 65.5% in July

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the June 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 46,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,075. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.20.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
