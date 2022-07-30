Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $177.34

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.34 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.33). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.29), with a volume of 348,355 shares traded.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £772.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

