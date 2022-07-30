Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.