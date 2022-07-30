Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ECIFY. Barclays cut shares of Electricité de France from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electricité de France from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.57.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

