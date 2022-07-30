ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) is BRR OpCo LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BRR OpCo LLC cut its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,695,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,999 shares during the period. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return makes up 2.5% of BRR OpCo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BRR OpCo LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $23,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter.

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return Price Performance

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Featured Stories

