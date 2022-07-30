Elitium Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Elitium has a total market cap of $27.02 million and $760,247.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,999.62 or 0.99959818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.