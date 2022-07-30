Elrond One Day Volume Reaches $94.73 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $59.25 or 0.00241985 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $94.73 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00104026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000251 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,938,042 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars.

