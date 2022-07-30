Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Down 2.6%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THQQF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 86 to SEK 73.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

