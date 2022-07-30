EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.68 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.37. 319,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

