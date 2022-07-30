Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Emerson Radio stock remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Friday. 4,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,802. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

