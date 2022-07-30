Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $24,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 252.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 558,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $18,923,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $5,694,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,336,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

