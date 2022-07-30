Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 57,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 371,607 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

