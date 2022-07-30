Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 57,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 371,607 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $20.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
