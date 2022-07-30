Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $27.71 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $27.71 or 0.00117324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $58.01 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,608.15 or 0.99943296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00130637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,957 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,212 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.