ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and $451.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,473.40 or 0.99979519 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003895 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00131494 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032303 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.
Buying and Selling ERC20
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.