ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading 9.5% Higher

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. 28,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,086,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.