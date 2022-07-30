ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ESSA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.34. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

